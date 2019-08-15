Maharashtra 10th, 12th supplementary result 2019 expected on this date

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Aug 15: The Maharashtra 10th, 12th supplementary result 2019 is yet to be declared. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2019 is expected to be declared in the second or third week of August. Last year, the HSC result was declared on August 14, while the SSC result was declared on August 28.

The boarrd says that it is yet to fix a date for the result to be declared. This year the supplementary exam for 10th was conducted between July 17 and August 3 2019. Board officials say that the media and students would be informed once the dates are decided.

For the 12th class it was conducted between July 17 and July 30 2019. The result once declared will be available on mahresult.nic.in.

How to check Maharashtra 10th, 12th supplementary result 2019:

Go to mahresult.nic.in

Click on the supplementary exam link

Chose your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout