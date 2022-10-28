Man booked for tweets against Maha CM; has a history of such posts against leaders

Maha min asks collector if he drinks alcohol; video goes viral

Mumbai

oi-Nitesh Jha

Mumbai, Oct 28: Maharashtra opposition parties slammed the agriculture minister Abdul Sattar for asking a collector if he drinks alcohol. The minister reportedly asked the district collector during his tour to the Beed district.

After the video of the incident went viral on Thursday, the opposition assailed the minister for his act. In the video, the minister was seen sitting in a hall with the Beed district collector Radhabinod Sharma and other district officials.

When tea was served to the persons, the collector refused to have it. Then, Abdul Sattar purportedly heard asking the collector, "Do you drink alcohol?"

अतिवृष्टी पाहणी दौरा कि मद्यसृष्टी पाहणी दौरा?



गम का दौर हो या हो खुशी, समा बाँधती है शराब

किसान मरे या करे खुदकुशी, समा बाँधती है शराब

एक मशवरा है जनाब के थोड़ी-थोड़ी पिया करो

हुई महँगी बहत ही शराब, के थोड़ी-थोड़ी पिया करो 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UDZsfypmAO — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) October 27, 2022

Criticising the minister, Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant hit out at Abdul Sattar and said, "Whether it was rain damage tour or alcohol watching tour?"

According to a report in India Today, the minister made the alleged comment when he was during his tour taking stock of the damage caused to crops due to incessant rainfall in October.

Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 14:46 [IST]