  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Housing society watchman booked for killing stray dog

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 20: An FIR has been registered against a watchman of a housing society in suburban Vile Parle for allegedly killing an old stray dog with a wooden stick on November 5, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

    Housing society watchman booked for killing stray dog
    Representational Image

    The FIR was lodged against the security guard by legendary poet Pradeep's daughter, Mitul Pradeep, who is known for rescuing animals in distress and sheltering them in her own bungalow.

    The security guard, identified only as Thakur, was booked by Juhu Police on Tuesday under sections 428 (Mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees) and 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an official said.

    The incident had occurred on the premises of the housing society allegedly on the instructions of its office-bearers. The dog had deformed limbs. "The society building is few meters away from my bungalow. I came across about this brutality when one of my friends living in the same building told me. I took the badly injured dog to a veterinary clinic for treatment, but it succumbed to the injuries on November 13," Mitul told PTI.

    "I filmed my conversation with the watchman admitting that he had killed the dog on the instruction of society members," she added. When contacted, a senior Juhu police station officer said an FIR was registered against the watchman.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    dog mumbai

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue