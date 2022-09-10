Highest first day box office collection of all-time in India: Check out top 5 list

Tears, dances, colours and songs: This is how Mumbaikers bid farewell to Bappa today

Mumbai

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Sep 10: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' has minted Rs 75 crore on the first day at the worldwide box office. The movie has performed exceptionally well although it has garnered mixed reviews.

Despite getting a record opening in the post-pandemic era and becoming Ranbir's biggest opener, 'Brahmastra' has not been able to find a place in the top five biggest openers of all-time in India.

Check out the top five list:

'Baahubali 2' at No 1 Place

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali 2' became the first Indian movie to mint over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day. It garnered Rs 214 crore on the opening day from five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. It has to be noted that the record remains unbeaten even after five years.

'KGF 2' at No 2 Place

Yash's 'KGF 2' is in the second place in the list of highest first-day box office collection for an Indian film. The movie, which was released on April 14 this year, was released to a mammoth hype in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The combined collection of the movie on the first day at the global box office was Rs 162.9 crore. This is the biggest opener in the post-pandemic era.

'RRR' at No 3 Place

SS Rajamouli's blockbuster historical fiction 'RRR' also a pan-India film like 'KGF 2'. The multilingual flick, which starred Junior NTR and Ram Charan, had collected Rs 158.6 crore at the global box office. It has to be noted that the movie had also become the biggest opener upon release.

'Saaho' at 4th Place

Prabhas's mega-budget flick 'Saaho', like his "Baahubali' series, got an earth-shattering opening. It grossed Rs 125.7 crore on the first day at the worldwide box office. Despite getting such a opening, the film failed to become a successful venture.

'2.0' at 5th Place

Rajinikanth and Shankar's '2.0', sequel to their blockbuster 'Enthiran', got a flying start by earning Rs 93.3 crore at the global box office. This film too could not set the box office on fire despite getting good opening.

Interestingly, all the aforementioned five movies are originally made in South India or stars South Indian actor.

While the Indian film industry is celebrating the opening-day success of our movies that collect in crore, there are some Hollywood movies which scored unimaginably big numbers on the first day.

Biggest worldwide openings (Hollywood)

1 Avengers: Endgame: $1,223,641,414

2 Avengers: Infinity War: $640,521,291

3 Spider-Man: No Way Home: $600,506,041

4 The Fate of the Furious: $541,937,239

5 Star Wars: The Force Awakens: $528,966,675