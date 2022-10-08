Heavy rains in Mumbai lead to waterlogging; Yellow alert issued
Mumbai, Oct 08: Rains lashed Mumbai on Friday night early hours of Saturday, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city.
The visuals doing rounds on social media sites showed people having difficult time as they wade through knee-high water.
"Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours," the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday morning.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Parts of Mumbai witness waterlogging following incessant heavy rainfall; visuals from Sion area this morning. pic.twitter.com/9VqRZYayZ9— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022
The IMD has issued a yellow alert to Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Saturday, stating thunderstorms will accompany by lightning.
Chennai, Bengaluru to witness heavy rains
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Several parts of Mumbai face waterlogging due to incessant heavy rainfall; visuals from Hindmata area pic.twitter.com/8WqRh00TOt— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022
The weather monitoring agency has also stated that the city witnessed a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature likely to be 26-degree celsius.