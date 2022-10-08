YouTube
    Heavy rains in Mumbai lead to waterlogging; Yellow alert issued

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 08: Rains lashed Mumbai on Friday night early hours of Saturday, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

    The visuals doing rounds on social media sites showed people having difficult time as they wade through knee-high water.

    Traffic moves slowly on Western Express Highway after heavy rains in Mumbai
    Traffic moves slowly on Western Express Highway after heavy rains in Mumbai. PTI Photo

    "Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours," the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday morning.

    The IMD has issued a yellow alert to Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Saturday, stating thunderstorms will accompany by lightning.

    The weather monitoring agency has also stated that the city witnessed a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature likely to be 26-degree celsius.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 8:43 [IST]
    X