From superhit 'Swadesh' to flop 'Kalank', 4 times Bollywood celebrated Dussehra with all pomp and show

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 5: Everyone knows how deep Indian festivities run in the Bollywood movies. The filmmakers of the Hindi film industry have never shied away from using Indian festivals in songs or stories. Be it Ganesh Chaturthi or Diwali, you will find all the pomp and show, besides a lot of extra spice, in the movies that have links with these festivals.

    As Hindus celebrate Dussehra, let us take a look at the recent films that have celebrated the festival.

    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swadesh' had Dussehra narrative in the song 'Pal Pal hai Bhaari'. The song showcases Gayatri, in the avatar of Sita, enacting the scene from Ashok Vatika along with Raavan. King Khan highlights how one can become Lord Rama by discarding his/her evil side.

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ra. One' was about how good triumphs over evil. It was inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana where Arun Rampal, from a video game, appears as Ra One. There is a scene where he walks in the backdrop of a burning Raavan effigy.

    Karan Johar-produced 'Kalank', which had failed to set the box office on fire, had breathtaking scenes including a sequence which is set against the backdrop of Dussehra celebrations sequence. In the scene, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan meet for the first time and had a beautiful background sequence of burning Ravan.

    In Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Hindi film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', there was the Dussehra narrative in the 'Tu Chayiye' song as the actors are seen celebrating Vijay Dashami with the children.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 17:57 [IST]
