YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Fire breaks out in BEST AC bus, no passenger hurt | VIDEO

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 27: An air-conditioned bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking caught fire in Lokhandwala Complex of Kandivali Lokhandwala circle of Mumbai on Thursday evening, although no passenger was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

    ''The fire started in the cabin of the bus driver. The fire has been brought under control. No injuries reported,'' Mumbai Fire Brigade was quoted by news agency ANI.

    Fire breaks out in BEST AC bus, no passenger hurt | VIDEO

    A fire call was received at 6.04 pm, after which police personnel and firefighters arrived at the Lokhandwala Complex Junction to douse the blaze in the mid-sized bus, he said.

    ''Nobody was hurt in the fire, which was extinguished at 6.30 pm. The bus was plying on BEST route A288 between Kandivali station and Kranti Nagar in the suburb,'' the fire brigade official told PTI.

    It was not immediately known how many passengers were on board, while other details like what caused the fire are still awaited. The BEST undertaking provides bus transport within Mumbai limits and also in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mira-Bhayandar areas.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    mumbai fire

    Story first published: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 23:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X