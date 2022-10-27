Fire breaks out in BEST AC bus, no passenger hurt | VIDEO

Man booked for tweets against Maha CM; has a history of such posts against leaders

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 27: An air-conditioned bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking caught fire in Lokhandwala Complex of Kandivali Lokhandwala circle of Mumbai on Thursday evening, although no passenger was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

''The fire started in the cabin of the bus driver. The fire has been brought under control. No injuries reported,'' Mumbai Fire Brigade was quoted by news agency ANI.

A fire call was received at 6.04 pm, after which police personnel and firefighters arrived at the Lokhandwala Complex Junction to douse the blaze in the mid-sized bus, he said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out in an AC BEST bus in Lokhandwala Complex of Kandivali Lokhandwala circle of Mumbai. The fire started in the cabin of the bus driver. The fire has been brought under control. No injuries reported: Mumbai Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/B9FcaSinJh — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

''Nobody was hurt in the fire, which was extinguished at 6.30 pm. The bus was plying on BEST route A288 between Kandivali station and Kranti Nagar in the suburb,'' the fire brigade official told PTI.

It was not immediately known how many passengers were on board, while other details like what caused the fire are still awaited. The BEST undertaking provides bus transport within Mumbai limits and also in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mira-Bhayandar areas.

Story first published: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 23:12 [IST]