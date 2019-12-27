  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR Solar Eclipse
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    FIR registered against IPS officer for sexual harassment' of 17-year-old girl on her birthday party

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 27: A case was registered by Navi Mumbai police on Thursday against an IPS officer for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl at her birthday party six months ago.

    Taloja Police in the neighbouring city registered a First Information Report against Deputy Inspector General (Motor Transport) Nishikant More under IPC sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

    FIR registered against IPS officer for sexual harassment of 17-year-old girl on her birthday party
    Representational Image

    More, who is posted in Pune, was also booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said a local police official. He is yet to be arrested.

    Two men tied to pole, assaulted over extramarital affair in Agra; 3 arrested

    According to the complaint registered by the girl's family, More and the girl's fathers were friends. On June 5 this year, More gatecrashed her birthday party. He also demanded liquor, the complaint said. When the cake was cut and her friends and relatives smeared it on the girl's face, More, who was standing next to her, allegedly scooped it up with his finger and licked it. He repeated this action several times, unmindful that he was touching her inappropriately, the complaint said.

    The entire incident was recorded on a mobile phone. When the girl's father confronted More, he sought to downplay it. The girl's family told reporters that since the incident, they were trying to get an FIR registered but the police shielded More.

    Based on eye-witness accounts and the video clip of the incident, the police registered a case on Thursday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Dudhe. No arrest has been made yet, he said, adding that probe is underway.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    sexual harassment fir crime against women

    Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 8:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue