Engineering jobs: ECIL recruitment notification for 8 jobs in Mumbai out; How to apply

Mumbai, July 12: ECIL jobs for engineers, diploma holders and ITIs have been announced and the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has issued notification for the recruitment of Technical Officer, Scientific Assistant and Junior Artisan posts. ECIL recruitment notification states that there are a total of 8 openings, out of which 2 are for Technical Officers, 1 for Scientific Assistants and 5 for Junior Artisans.

ECIL would be conducting a walk in interview on July 20, 2019, to fill up these posts. For more details about the walk-in-interview, please download ECIL official notification- Click Here

ECIL Recruitment process, job requirements, salary:

For ECIL Technical Officer posts BE/BTech with one year work experience is needed. For ECIL Scientific Assistant posts first class Diploma and one year post qualification experience is needed. For Junior Artisan posts ITI one year post qualification experience needed. The selection will be based on performance in interview (for Technical Officer on contract) and written test/practical test performance (for Scientific Asst-A on Contract and Junior Artisan on Contract).

ECIL application form in PDF for Technical Officer, Scientific Assistant and Junior Artisan vacancies: Click Here

ECIL Recruitment for BARC: How to apply

Download application form from official ECIL website or Click Here

Take a printout and up the form by entering basic details, educational qualifications and work experience details.Affix a passport size photo.

Attend the written test/ practical test/interview between 0930 hrs to 1200 hrs. on July 20, 2019 at the below given address:

ECIL walk in interview address:

ECIL Zonal Office,

1207, Veer Savarkar Marg,

Dadar (Prabhadevi, MUMBAI-400028.

Ph.Nos.022- 24227492/ 24313166.