'Drishyam 2' box office collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer to cross Rs 75-crore mark on day 4

Mumbai

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Nov 21: Ajay Devgn is back with a bang with his latest film 'Drishyam 2' which has done excellent collection in the first weekend. The Hindi movie will cross Rs 75-crore mark on Monday in India.

'Drishyam' Gets Second Biggest Opening

Released in over 3,000 screens in India, the advance booking of tickets for 'Drishyam 2' was started on a slow note. The makers went extra mile by offering ticket at 50 percent discount for the first day. In some ways, it helped the film to attract more audience following which the word-of-mouth did the trick.

It became the second biggest opener of 2022 in Bollywood after 'Brahmastra' which had collected Rs 37 crore on the opening day.

Day Wise Break Up

On the first day, 'Drishyam 2' earned Rs 15.38 crore which was a good number considering big Hindi movies have failed to get a solid start at the India box office. With the movie opening to positive reviews, the business witnessed 40.38 per cent growth on Saturday and the Hindi film earned Rs 21.59 crore.

'Drishyam 2' box office collection: Advance booking gains momentum

The crime thriller came out with superb performance on Sunday with 25.85 per cent growth compared to its second day and 66.23 per cent growth compared to day one. On its third day, it raked in Rs 27.17 crore to end its first-weekend at Rs 64.14 crore.

'Drishyam 2' at International Box Office

As far as the overseas box office is concerned, 'Drishyam 2' has earned over Rs 15-18 crore. The movie was released in less than 1000 screens.

The gross collection of the movie in its first weekend is around Rs 95-100 crore.

Trade trackers are predicting 'Drishyam 2' to earn over Rs 100 crore alone at the India market in its first week.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 21, 2022, 17:11 [IST]