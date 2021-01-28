Maharashtra HSC and SSC exams 2021 likely on these dates

Direct link to download MHT CET Law 2020 LLB 5 year Final Merit List

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Jan 28: The MHT CET Law 2020 LLB 5 year Final Merit List has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The final round one MHTC CET five-year LLB merit list contains the names of the candidates who have been shortlisted from the round one Centralised Admission Process or CAP.

The counselling committee has released a separate final merit list for candidates of Maharashtra, all India candidature candidates and the on hold list for the Maharashtra candidates. The MHT CET Law 2020 LLB 5 year Final Merit List is available on mahait.org.

Direct link to download MHT CET Law 2020 LLB 5 year Final Merit List: https://cetcelladmissions.mahait.org/Department/LLB5NotificationDetails/LLB5NotificationDetails