Direct link to download Maharashtra postal circle MTS admit card 2020

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Dec 28: The Maharashtra postal circle MTS admit card 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates can download the Maharashtra postal circle MTS admit card 2020 either from the official or from the link provided below. The exam will be held from January 5 2021 onwards.

The admit cards have been released for the Paper-1 to all the eligible applicants for the Multi Tasking Staff Exam. The candidates shortlisted will be eligible for the Paper-II and then Paper-III, the admit cards of which will be released later.

In case an applicant does not find their admit card on the online portal, 5 days before the exams they must contact the health desk with their name date of birth, name of examination, registration ID, registered email Id and mobile number with proof of having submitting their application and payment details of registration and examination fee.

Download Maharashtra postal circle MTS admit card 2020 here maharashtrapost.gov.in