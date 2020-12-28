YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download Maharashtra postal circle MTS admit card 2020

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 28: The Maharashtra postal circle MTS admit card 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Candidates can download the Maharashtra postal circle MTS admit card 2020 either from the official or from the link provided below. The exam will be held from January 5 2021 onwards.

    Direct link to download Maharashtra postal circle MTS admit card 2020

    The admit cards have been released for the Paper-1 to all the eligible applicants for the Multi Tasking Staff Exam. The candidates shortlisted will be eligible for the Paper-II and then Paper-III, the admit cards of which will be released later.

    In case an applicant does not find their admit card on the online portal, 5 days before the exams they must contact the health desk with their name date of birth, name of examination, registration ID, registered email Id and mobile number with proof of having submitting their application and payment details of registration and examination fee.

    Download Maharashtra postal circle MTS admit card 2020 here maharashtrapost.gov.in

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra admit card

    Story first published: Monday, December 28, 2020, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X