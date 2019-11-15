Direct link to check Bombay HC Written Exam result 2019: Update on typing test date

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Nov 15: The Bombay HC Written Exam result 2019 for clerk recruitment has been released.

The same is available on the official website.

Those who have qualified the written test will appear for the typing test to be held on November 24, 2019. In all 780 candidates are eligible for the typing test. The English typing test would be at 40 words per minute and will be of 10 minutes duration.

The cut-off marks for selection of candidates for the English typing test is 37. One grace mark has been given to all those who appeared for the screening test on November 12 for question number 41. Those who qualify the typing test would appear for the viva-voce. TO check if you have been selected click on this link, https://bombayhighcourt.nic.in/recruitment/PDF/recruitbom20191114122048.pdf.