YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Delhi-Mumbai Vistara flight returns midway due to whistling sound in cockpit

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Sep 06: A Delhi-Mumbai flight of Vistara airlines returned midway to Delhi on Monday after a "whistling" sound was heard on the right side of the Boeing 737 aircraft cockpit, a DGCA official said.

    The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has ordered a probe into the incident even as no structural deficiency was observed during preliminary ground inspection of the plane, the official said, according to news agency PTI.

    Delhi-Mumbai Vistara flight returns midway due to whistling sound in cockpit

    Vistara -- a joint venture of Tata and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) -- confirmed the return of its Mumbai flight UK 951 back to Delhi, saying that the pilot decided to do so after a technical snag was detected shortly after its take-off.

    Vistara flight returns to Varanasi due to bird hit during take offVistara flight returns to Varanasi due to bird hit during take off

    "Vistara operated (Delhi-Mumbai) flight UK 951 was involved in an air turnback to Delhi as a whistling sound was heard from the right side in the cockpit. Aircraft has landed safely," the official stated.

    "As a precautionary step, pilots decided to turn back and the aircraft landed safely at the IGI Airport, Delhi," the airline said in a statement.

    An alternate aircraft was immediately arranged to fly the passengers to their destination, it said.
    Besides Vistara, Tata Group also owns Air India and its low-cost international arm Air India Express and it holds a majority stake in low-cost airline AirAsia India.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    vistara

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 10:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X