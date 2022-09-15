YouTube
    Cyrus Mistry car crash: Anahita Pandole undergoes operation

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Sep 15: Dr Anahita Pandole, who survived the car accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died earlier this month, underwent a pelvic surgery at a private hospital here on Thursday.

    Anahita and her husband Darius Pandole are undergoing treatment at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in the city following the September 4 accident in neighbouring Palghar district.

    
    Wreackage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar. PTI Photo

    Dr Anahita Pandole has been operated today for pelvic reconstruction by an expert team of doctors at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Given the complex pelvic fracture, multiple opinions of various experts around the world were also taken including doctors from USA, UK, Europe and more, said Dr Tarang Gianchandani, hospital CEO, in a statement.

    Cyrus Mistry death: Interim report suggests brakes applied 5 seconds before the crashCyrus Mistry death: Interim report suggests brakes applied 5 seconds before the crash

    Dr Peter V Giannoudis, chairman of Academic Department of Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery at University of Leeds, was flown in for providing expert advice, the statement added. Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed after their car hit a road divider on a bridge on the Surya river in Palghar district. Anahita Pandole (55) who was at the wheel and her husband Darius (60) suffered injuries.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 13:42 [IST]
    X