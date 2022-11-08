'Ram Setu' 1st week box office collection: Here's how much Akshay-starrer earned, so far

'Two-finger test' should be banned in matrimonial dispute cases too, says Maharashtra doctor

Khota sarkar left with egg on their faces: Team Uddhav on Andheri win

Collision between truck and auto-rickshaw claims 4 lives in Maharashtra's Raigad

Mumbai

pti-PTI

Mumbai, Nov 8: Four persons were killed in a road accident involving a dumper truck and an auto-rickshaw in Kashedi ghat in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place at Chole village around 7.10 pm, when both the vehicles were going towards Poladpur, an official said.

The speeding dumper lost control and toppled on the auto-rickshaw, which was moving ahead parallel to the dumper, he said.

Belgium: Two spectators killed after race car runs off road

All the four persons travelling in the auto-rickshaw were killed in the accident, he said.

Raigad district guardian minister Uday Samant announced Rs 5 lakh assistance each to the kin of the deceased persons, he said.

PTI