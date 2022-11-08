YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Collision between truck and auto-rickshaw claims 4 lives in Maharashtra's Raigad

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Nov 8: Four persons were killed in a road accident involving a dumper truck and an auto-rickshaw in Kashedi ghat in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday, police said.

    The accident took place at Chole village around 7.10 pm, when both the vehicles were going towards Poladpur, an official said.

    Collision between truck and auto-rickshaw claims 4 lives in Maharashtras Raigad
    Representational Image

    The speeding dumper lost control and toppled on the auto-rickshaw, which was moving ahead parallel to the dumper, he said.

    Belgium: Two spectators killed after race car runs off roadBelgium: Two spectators killed after race car runs off road

    All the four persons travelling in the auto-rickshaw were killed in the accident, he said.

    Raigad district guardian minister Uday Samant announced Rs 5 lakh assistance each to the kin of the deceased persons, he said.

    PTI

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    road accident maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X