YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Centre deploys high level team to Mumbai to assess measles

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Nov 09: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Mumbai to take stock of the upsurge in cases of Measles in the city. The team will assist the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures and facilitate operationalisation of requisite control and containment measures.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The 3 member Central team to Mumbai comprises of experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), New Delhi and Regional Office for Health and Family Welfare, Pune, Maharashtra. The team is headed by Dr. Anubhav Srivastava, Deputy Director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), NCDC.

    The team will also undertake field visits to investigate the outbreak and assist the State Health Departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to manage the increasing cases of Measles being reported in Mumbai.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    mumbai

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 20:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X