Case filed against filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra for hitting wife with his car | VIDEO

Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 26: The Amboli police in Mumbai on Wednesday registered a case against film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra after a complaint from his wife.

The wife alleged that Mishra hit her with a car on October 19 and fled the scene leaving her seriously injured. The incident occurred in the parking area of a residential building in suburban Andheri (West).

When the filmmaker's wife went to confront him, Mishra drove the car to escape from the spot and in the process hit his wife, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head, said the official, quoting the complaint.

#WATCH | Case registered against film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra at Amboli PS u/s 279 & 338 of IPC for hitting his wife with a car.She claims after the incident she suffered head injuries.We're searching for accused. Further investigation underway:Amboli Police



(CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/0JSleTqyry — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

A video of the incident has been shared by a news agency.

Caught on camera: Ghaziabad man beaten to death over car parking dispute

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Mishra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and are searching for the accused.

''Case registered against film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra at Amboli PS u/s 279 & 338 of IPC for hitting his wife with a car. She claims after the incident she suffered head injuries.We're searching for accused. Further investigation underway,''police informed ANI.

Further investigation was underway, the official added.

Mishra is the producer of Hindi film 'Dehati Disco'.

Story first published: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 1:00 [IST]