'Brahmastra' Review: Is it good or bad? Find out

Mumbai

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Sep 09: The day millions of Ranbir Kapoor's fans have been waiting for is here as his much-anticipated 'Brahmastra' is hitting the screens on Friday.

Despite facing a lot of negative campaigns on social media sites, the multilingual film has managed to release in over 5,000 screens and reportedly registered a fantastic response for the advance booking of tickets.

Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva is a fantasy adventure film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Mukerjithe film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is intended to serve as the first instalment of a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe titled Astraverse.

'Brahmastra' Story:

The story of 'Brahmastra' revolves around a young man, who is on the brink of falling in love, gets his world turned upside down when he discovers he has the power to control fire and a connection to a secret society of guardians. The drama that unfolds after he is hit by the truth forms the crux of the story.

'Brahmastra' Movie Review:

The early reviews coming on internet indicate that 'Brahmastra' has managed to impress the cinephiles. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's performance, the music and BGM have won their hearts.

Also, Variety website has noted, "though the story is occasionally overcomplicated and the spectacle excites and exhausts in equal measure (as even Marvel movies do), it's a wildly entertaining jump start to a planned trilogy - touted as Bollywood's first original cinematic universe, the "Astraverse."

Check out the early tweets about the film:

#Brahmastra blockbuster antaga



Vfx story screenplay excellent anta ✨

North audience telling 4.5/5.0 rating 🙄



Bollywood comback

Film #Brahmastra #brahmastrareview — TEJA PSPK #PB😈 (@Venkate75182504) September 8, 2022

#Brahmastra

Media Screening ended

A friend who saw says this is something Bollywood has never produced.

It will be a ride of a lifetime into a fantasy Mythology world.

Opening Scenes, Character intros and Climax is fire 🔥



This film will create new records.#BrahmastraReview — Anand Abhirup #VedhaArmy📌 🧡 (@SanskariGuruji) September 8, 2022

#Brahmastra #BrahmastraReview is a visual CLASSIC from start to end.

Ayan's conviction ✅.

Ranbir is the show-stealer alongwith Alia.



So many twists



Best of the lot is Amitabh ji. He shined in his role abv all.



Best part about it is -anticipation for part2.



Ratings- 4/5 — Lokesh (@LokeshAnalyst) September 8, 2022

Although the early reviews have given a thumbs-up for the film, the actual reviews coming from Friday morning will decide the fate of the film.