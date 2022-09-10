'Brahmastra' 1st day box office collection: Ranbir-starrer set to enter Rs 100-cr club on day 2

'Brahmastra' Review: Is it good or bad? Find out

Mumbai, Sep 10: Ranbir Kapoor's much-hyped 'Brahmastra' is off to a flying start at the worldwide box office. Despite getting negative pre-release talks and mixed reviews, the multilingual film has minted Rs 75 crore on the first day and is predicted to enter the Rs 100-crore club on the second day.

The production house has formally announced on its social media page that 'Brahmastra' grossed Rs 75 crore on the opening day. In India, the film earned around Rs 45 crore with a net income of Rs 37 crore, as per the trade reports. From the South Indian versions, it has earned about Rs 5 crore on the release day.

It means the Ayan Mukerji-directorial has raked in around Rs 30 crore at the international box office.

The mega-budget flick has broken the opening-day record of Sooryavanshi, the biggest post-pandemic hit that collected Rs 26.5 crore on the first day. Notably, it has outperformed pre-pandemic hit films like 'Sanju' (Kapoor's 2018 blockbuster - Rs 34.75 crore), 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (Rs 34.10 crore) and 'Dhoom 3' (Rs 30.90 crore).

'Brahmastra' was released to a huge hype on Friday in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Thanking the audience for the great response, producer Karan Johar tweeted, "Humbled...grateful...yet can't control my excitement! Thank you. [sic]"

However, some reports claim that the estimated business made by 'Brahmastra' is somewhere around Rs 69 crore (Rs 43 crore in India + Rs 26 crore overseas)

'Brahmastra' saw the light of the day in 5,019 screens in India and 3,894 screens overseas (total: 8,913). It opened to mixed reviews. Yet the film has managed to pull the audience to theatres on day two. Till 3 pm, the ticket sales were exceptionally good.

The movie will enter Rs 100-crore club on the second day at the global box office. However, it will take three days for the film to earn Rs 100 crore from India alone.

