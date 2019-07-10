  • search
    BMC nets Rs 5.19 lakh fine in drive against illegal parking

    By PTI
    Mumbai, July 10: The BMC has collected Rs 5.19 lakh from 107 illegally parked vehicles in the city on Tuesday.

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation began imposing hefty fines for illegal parking within a 500-meter radius of 26 authorised public parking lots from July 7.

    The fines range from Rs 5,000 for two-wheelers to Rs 15,000 for heavy vehicles, and the total amount could go up to Rs 23,250 in case late payment penalties are invoked.

    Since July 7, the total fines collected stood at Rs 8.69 lakh, an official said.

    In an official statement Tuesday evening, the civic body said action has so far been taken against 243 vehicles, comprising 133 four wheelers, nine three-wheelers and 101 two-wheelers.

    "In the first stage, vehicles parked within 500 meters radius of 27 BMC parking facilities are inviting minimum fine Rs 15,000. If the vehicle is towed by civic officials and remains unclaimed in the next 20 days, the BMC has the right to auction it and recover the amount," the statement informed.

    "The BMC on Tuesday issued challans to 107 vehicles, comprising 53 four-wheelers, three three-wheelers and 51 two-wheelers. The total fine collected is Rs 5,19,460," it stated.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 1:37 [IST]
