BARC Jobs: BARC recruitment underway, Trade apprentice vacancies announced; How to apply?

Mumbai, July 10: BARC Recruitment 2019 is underway and the Bhabha Atomic Research Center or BARC job notification for the recruitment of Trade Appprentices is out on the official website. Last date to apply for BARC Trade Apprentices openings is July 15, 2019.

BARC has announced a total of 6 vacancies under Apprentice Trainee recruitment.

BARC Stipendiary Trainees recruitment official notification: Click Here

Steps to apply for BARC jobs:

Visit www.barc.gov.in/careers/

Under "Career Opportunities" tab, go to new vacancies.

There is an option called "Applications are invited for one year Apprenticeship Training for various disciplines."

Here click on "Click Here" link.

Download this pdf and take printout.

Fill up the application form and send by post to Deputy Establishment Officer, Bhabha Atomic Research Center, Trombay, Mumbai-40085