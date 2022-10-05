Bal Thackeray's son Jaidev shares stage with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Uddhav Thackeray group is the real Shiv Sena, says NCP

Mumbai

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Oct 05: Balasaheb Thackeray's son Jaidev Thackeray on Wednesday shared the stage with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the rebel faction's Dussehra rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

"Don't leave Eknath Shinde alone. He is working for the farmers and commoners", Jaidev said while addressing the gathering.

Jaidev Thackeray's estranged wife Smita was also present at the MMRDA ground in BKC, the rally site in suburban Mumbai, along with Nihar, the son of late Bindumadhav Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray's eldest brother.

Champa Singh Thapa, a trusted aide of the late Bal Thackeray who served the Shiv Sena founder for 27 years, was also present at the event.

Talking to reporters, Smita Thackeray said she was invited to the rally by Shinde, who heads the rebel faction of the Shiv Sena.

Reportedly, Jaidev Thackeray shares an uneasy relationship with his younger brother Uddhav Thackeray.

For the first time since Shiv Sena's birth, two Dussehra rallies were held in Mumbai by the party's two factions - one led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the other by Uddhav Thackeray.

In a shot in the arm for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction, the Bombay High Court on September 23 granted it permission to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park ground in Dadar.

Now, the rebel group held the rally at the MMRDA ground at BKC in the suburbs.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 20:59 [IST]