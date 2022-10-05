YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Bal Thackeray's son Jaidev shares stage with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 05: Balasaheb Thackeray's son Jaidev Thackeray on Wednesday shared the stage with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the rebel faction's Dussehra rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

    "Don't leave Eknath Shinde alone. He is working for the farmers and commoners", Jaidev said while addressing the gathering.

    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
    File photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

    Jaidev Thackeray's estranged wife Smita was also present at the MMRDA ground in BKC, the rally site in suburban Mumbai, along with Nihar, the son of late Bindumadhav Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray's eldest brother.

    Champa Singh Thapa, a trusted aide of the late Bal Thackeray who served the Shiv Sena founder for 27 years, was also present at the event.

    Talking to reporters, Smita Thackeray said she was invited to the rally by Shinde, who heads the rebel faction of the Shiv Sena.

    Reportedly, Jaidev Thackeray shares an uneasy relationship with his younger brother Uddhav Thackeray.

    For the first time since Shiv Sena's birth, two Dussehra rallies were held in Mumbai by the party's two factions - one led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the other by Uddhav Thackeray.

    In a shot in the arm for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction, the Bombay High Court on September 23 granted it permission to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park ground in Dadar.

    Now, the rebel group held the rally at the MMRDA ground at BKC in the suburbs.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    bal thackeray

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 20:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X