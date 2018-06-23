English

Ask banks to fast-track crop loan disbursal: Fadnavis to Centre

PTI
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today wrote a letter to the Centre, demanding that all banks in the state be directed to expedite the process of disbursing crop loans to farmers.

    Devendra Fadnavis
    Devendra Fadnavis

    In the letter to Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, he said said it is the peak time for kharif crops and the Centre is required to intervene and help farmers.

    "All guardian ministers have been instructed to keep a watch on the process of distribution of crop loans. However, the response from nationalised and private banks is not as expected. Banks are distributing loans at a slow pace despite the arrival of rains," Fadnavis stated in the letter.

    The state government has taken serious cognisance of this and that the Centre, too, is required to intervene at the opportune time, the chief minister said.

    "The state government has implemented the historic loan waiver scheme, due to which, a large number of farmers have become eligible for fresh loans," he stated.

    Since the sowing season has started, farmers are in need of crop loans. Thus, banks should be directed to disburse most of the loans by June-end, Fadnavis added.

