Anti-bomb squad fishes out gelatin sticks from river in Maharashtra

Raigad, Nov 11: Anti-bomb squad removed gelatin sticks, a form of explosive, found floating in the Bhogavati river of Penn in Maharashtra's Raigad on Thursday.

The police received the information about it after which a police team reached the spot and called the anti-bomb squad to remove the sticks from the river.

The police blocked the road to avert any untoward incident.

The police team could not ascertain so far how and where did the sticks come from. The investigation was going on till late Thursday evening.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge said that the recovered item from the river was a sort of dummy bomb. The police are investigating the matter to catch the responsible person.

Gharge said, "We received information that a bomb-like object has been found floating on a river. A police team reached the spot and scanned it. This was sort of a dummy bomb. The area would be searched by police tomorrow. The probe is on to find who was behind this," ANI quoted him as saying.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Story first published: Friday, November 11, 2022, 9:26 [IST]