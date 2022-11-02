Amruta Fadnavis' security cover upgraded to Y + with traffic clearance vehicle

YouTube
    Mumbai, Nov 02: Maharashtra security agencies have upgraded the security of the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis and allotted her a traffic clearance vehicle.

    With the upgraded security cover, Amurta Fadnavis will have the security of an escort vehicle and five policemen around the clock.

    Amruta Fadnavis is yet to use the newly-allotted traffic clearance vehicle, according to an Indian Express report.

    Talking about Amruta Fadnavis's security, Devendra Fadnavis said that Amruta Fadnavis did not apply for any security upgrade.

    "Based on threat perception, the high-power committee has given the security. The traffic clearance vehicle has also not been applied for. Amruta has specifically told the police that she doesn't require a traffic clearance vehicle," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

    "I am told that such traffic clearance vehicles were provided to the entire Thackeray family and many more private individuals in the past. It is not about the post but about the threat perception; so there are people who are not even MLAs and are given Z or Z+," he told the newspaper.

    X