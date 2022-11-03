Comedian Atul Khatri's joke on seatbelt becomes one on him as Mumbai Police responds

Amruta Fadnavis declines traffic clearance vehicle as part of security upgrade

Mumbai

oi-Nitesh Jha

Mumbai, Nov 03: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis has requested the Mumbai police to not provide her traffic clearance vehicle as part of her security upgrade.

Amruta Fadnavis took to Twitter and wrote, "I'm and wish to live like common citizen of Mumbai. I humbly request Mumbai Police not to provide me traffic clearance pilot vehicle. Traffic condition in Mumbai is frustrating but I'm sure, with Infra and development projects by @mieknathshinde & @Dev_Fadnavis we will soon get relief," she said in a tweet.

Amruta Fadnavis' security cover upgraded to Y + with traffic clearance vehicle

The security cover of Amruta Fadnavis was upgraded from X to Y+ category on Wednesday along with a traffic clearance vehicle.

With the Y+ security category, one gets an escort vehicle and five policemen around the clock. An escort vehicle performs duties similar to a pilot vehicle, clearing road traffic for the protectee during travel.

Talking about his spouse's security, Devendra Fadnavis had said on Wednesday that Amruta Fadnavis did not apply for any security upgrade.

"Based on threat perception, the high-power committee has given the security. The traffic clearance vehicle has also not been applied for. Amruta has specifically told the police that she doesn't require a traffic clearance vehicle," he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

"I am told that such traffic clearance vehicles were provided to the entire Thackeray family and many more private individuals in the past. It is not about the post but about the threat perception; so there are people who are not even MLAs and are given Z or Z+," he told the newspaper.