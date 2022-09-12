All is not well in NCP? Ajit Pawar leaves party meet mid-way

Mumbai: A woman asks man to take off clothes during WhatsApp call, dupes Rs 5.28 lakh

Mumbai

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Sep 12: Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar reportedly left the party meeting mid-way on Sunday, triggering the rumours of rift.

The NCP leader left the stage in the presence of party supremo Sharad Pawar for allowing party leader Jayant Patil to speak at the meet before him, according to a report on ANI. This has sparked rumours of rift in the party.

However, Ajit Pawar denied the rumours of rift and stated that he did not speak since it was a national-level meeting.

Sharad Pawar dissolves all NCP cells, departments after collapse of Thackeray-led MVA govt

Earlier, NCP MP Praful Patel had announced that Ajith Pawar would speak before Sharad Pawar, but the former Maharashtra deputy CM went missing.

It was then announced that Ajith Pawar had gone to the washroom and would address the gathering which raised slogans in support of him.

The report further claims that NCP MP Supriya Sule tried to convince him to return on stage but he refused to return. By the time, Pawar return to the stage, Sharad Pawar had started the concluding speech.

It may be recalled that Ajith Pawar, who is now the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, had taken oath as the Deputy Chief Minister by joining hands with the BJP without the backing of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. However, the government last for only 80 hours.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar on Sunday has been re-elected as the President of the National Congress Party (NCP) for the next four years.

Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 12:27 [IST]