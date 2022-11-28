Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' gives much-needed relief to B-town, to cross Rs 150-crore mark today

Mumbai, Nov 28: Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' has given a much-needed relief to Bollywood. The Hindi movie, which was released on September 18, has emerged as a winner at the India box office.

'Drishyam 2' 10 Days Box Office Collection

The Hindi movie has ended its second weekend on a high note. On Friday, it earned Rs 7.87 crore and it almost doubled on Saturday as the movie collected Rs 14.05 crore. On Sunday, the movie has made a collection of Rs 17.32 crore to end its second weekend tally at Rs 39.24 crore.

According to trade trackers, this is a big number considering it had a non-holiday release. Also, the movie has managed to retain the mometum despite the release of Varun Dhawan's 'Bediya'.

In the three leading multiplexes (PVR, Inox and Cinepolis), 'Drishyam 2' has made Rs 8.55 crore in its second weekend. It made Rs 3.67 crore in PVR, Rs 3.30 crore in Inox and Rs 1.58 crore in Cinepolis.

With this the 10-day collection of Drishyam 2 stands at Rs 143.90 crore in India.

In the first weekend, the movie has raked in Rs 64.14 crore after earning Rs 15.38 crore on the opening day. The movie amassed Rs 104.66 crore in the first week.

'Drishyam 2' box office collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer to cross Rs 75-crore mark on day 4

'Drishyam 2' is a crime thriller film directed by Abhishek Pathak. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna are in the lead with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name and also the sequel to 'Drishyam' (2015).

Meanwhile, trade trackers are expecting the movie to surpass Rs 150-crore mark on Monday.

This is an important movie for Ajay Devgn as his movies had failed to live up to the expectations. His recent film 'Thank God' failed to strike a chord with the viewers and earned less than Rs 50 crore. More importantly, it has ended the losing streak of movies of big stars.

