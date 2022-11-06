YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    AirAsia's Pune to Bengaluru flight cancelled due to technical reasons

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Nov 6: AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from Pune to Bengaluru cancelled its take-off at the last minute on Sunday due to a technical issue.

    AirAsias Pune to Bengaluru flight cancelled due to technical reasons
    AirAsia's Pune to Bengaluru flight cancelled due to technical reasons

    The number of passengers on board the Bengaluru-bound A320 aircraft was not known, according to a report in PTI.

    In a statement, AirAsia India confirmed that its Bengaluru flight from Pune returned to bay owing to a technical issue. "AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from Pune to Bengaluru cancelled take-off and returned to bay due to a technical reason," an AirAsia India spokesperson said in a statement.

    However, the spokesperson did not share any other details.

    Earlier a passenger tweeted, "For some reason Air-Asia Pune-Bengaluru Airbus A-320 aircraft suddenly aborted t-off at Pune airport. After rolling on RWY 28 At almost 50knots the aircraft aborted take off and went back to the apron."

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    airasia

    Story first published: Sunday, November 6, 2022, 23:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X