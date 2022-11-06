AirAsia's Pune to Bengaluru flight cancelled due to technical reasons

Comedian Atul Khatri's joke on seatbelt becomes one on him as Mumbai Police responds

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Nov 6: AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from Pune to Bengaluru cancelled its take-off at the last minute on Sunday due to a technical issue.

The number of passengers on board the Bengaluru-bound A320 aircraft was not known, according to a report in PTI.

In a statement, AirAsia India confirmed that its Bengaluru flight from Pune returned to bay owing to a technical issue. "AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from Pune to Bengaluru cancelled take-off and returned to bay due to a technical reason," an AirAsia India spokesperson said in a statement.

However, the spokesperson did not share any other details.

Earlier a passenger tweeted, "For some reason Air-Asia Pune-Bengaluru Airbus A-320 aircraft suddenly aborted t-off at Pune airport. After rolling on RWY 28 At almost 50knots the aircraft aborted take off and went back to the apron."

Story first published: Sunday, November 6, 2022, 23:20 [IST]