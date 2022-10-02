'Adipurush' teaser review: A visually-arresting clip backed by solid BGM

EMIs to go up as RBI raises interest rate

Mumbai

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 02: The teaser of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's much-hyped 'Adipurush' has been released on Sunday, October 2.

The clip begins with Prabhas as Lord Ram doing meditation under the water. It introduces all the key characters that include Ravan (Saif Ali Khan), Devdatta Nage (Hanuman) and Sita (Kriti Sanon).

Prabhas is a show stealer whose role reminds the viewers of his 'Baahubali' series. Kriti Sanon, though has minimal screen space, looks beautiful in the role of Sita. Saif Ali Khan's character looks good.

Overall, it is a visually-arresting clip backed by a solid background score. However, the VFX reminds netizens of the 'Legend of Hanuman', 'Game of Thrones' series, 'Planet of Apes' and 'Temple Run' game.

The teaser also announces the release date of the movie, saying it will be out on January 12, 2023.

'Adipurush' is a Hindu mythological film based on the epic Ramayana. The film is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.