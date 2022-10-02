YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    'Adipurush' teaser review: A visually-arresting clip backed by solid BGM

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 02: The teaser of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's much-hyped 'Adipurush' has been released on Sunday, October 2.

    The clip begins with Prabhas as Lord Ram doing meditation under the water. It introduces all the key characters that include Ravan (Saif Ali Khan), Devdatta Nage (Hanuman) and Sita (Kriti Sanon).

    Adipurush teaser review: A visually-arresting clip backed by solid BGM
    Screenshot from the teaser

    Prabhas is a show stealer whose role reminds the viewers of his 'Baahubali' series. Kriti Sanon, though has minimal screen space, looks beautiful in the role of Sita. Saif Ali Khan's character looks good.

    Overall, it is a visually-arresting clip backed by a solid background score. However, the VFX reminds netizens of the 'Legend of Hanuman', 'Game of Thrones' series, 'Planet of Apes' and 'Temple Run' game.

    The teaser also announces the release date of the movie, saying it will be out on January 12, 2023.

    'Adipurush' is a Hindu mythological film based on the epic Ramayana. The film is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles.

    Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    saif ali khan bollywood

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X