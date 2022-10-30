Accident caught on cam: A biker dies following bike-car collision

Fire breaks out in BEST AC bus, no passenger hurt | VIDEO

Mumbai

oi-Prakash KL

Chembur, Oct 30: A man died in a road accident that took place in Mumbai's Chembur when his bike collided with a speeding car.

The CCTV footage, which is doing rounds in social media sites, shows the bike colliding with the SUV.

According to the Chembur Police officials, they found from the footage that the rider fell way apart from the spot of the accident after colliding with the SUV. Also, the car owner didn't stop at the place and fled from the spot, ANI reported.

After receiving the information regarding the accident, they reached the spot. One person died while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, the cops said.

Chembur Police has got the car's number plate details and has filed a case under various sections and further action is being taken.

Story first published: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 19:51 [IST]