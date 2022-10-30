YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Accident caught on cam: A biker dies following bike-car collision

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chembur, Oct 30: A man died in a road accident that took place in Mumbai's Chembur when his bike collided with a speeding car.

    Accident caught on cam: A biker dies following bike-car collision

    The CCTV footage, which is doing rounds in social media sites, shows the bike colliding with the SUV.

    According to the Chembur Police officials, they found from the footage that the rider fell way apart from the spot of the accident after colliding with the SUV. Also, the car owner didn't stop at the place and fled from the spot, ANI reported.

    After receiving the information regarding the accident, they reached the spot. One person died while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, the cops said.

    Chembur Police has got the car's number plate details and has filed a case under various sections and further action is being taken.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    accident

    Story first published: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 19:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X