    3 fall in septic tank in Mumbai, rescue operation on

    By PTI
    Mumbai, Apr 03: Two to three persons fell into a septic tank in suburban Chembur on Wednesday morning and efforts were on to rescue them, a civic official said.

    Representational Image

    Locals informed the fire brigade control room at 10.08 am that some persons fell into the septic tank located at Vashi Naka in Chembur, the official from the civic body's disaster management cell said.

    "A team of fire brigade personnel was rushed to the spot and efforts were on to rescue the victims," he said.

    The property belonged to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and its authorities were informed about the incident, he added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 13:21 [IST]
