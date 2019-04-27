20-year-old goes into labour while travelling to Mumbai, delivers baby at One-Rupee clinic

Mumbai, Apr 27: A 20-year-old commuter gave birth to a baby boy after she developed labour pain while travelling .

Pooja Munna Chauhan was travelling from Konkan Kanya Express when she developed labour pain at 5:40 am this morning. With the help of officials at the one-rupee clinic at Thane railway station, she successfully delivered her baby.

A picture of the mother and the newly born baby with the helping nurse was shared on Twitter this morning.

This is not the first time, a woman has delivered a baby at Thane station. On April 7, a similar incident was reported when a woman had delivered a baby boy while she was on her way to Kurla.

The woman named Ishrat Shaikh was travelling from Ambivali to Kurla when she experienced labour pain. The women in the One rupee clinic helped her to deliver the baby boy.

