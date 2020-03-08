  • search
    17-year-old girl with boyfriend jumps from window as mother enters her bedroom

    Mumbai, Mar 08: A teen girl who was with her boyfriend jumped off from her first floor flat in Kurla in Mumbai after her mother walked in on them, police said on Sunday.

    The incident took place on Friday afternoon in the suburb's Bail Bazar area, an official said.

    17-year-old girl with boyfriend jumps from window as mother enters her bedroom

    "The 17-year-old girl was with her boyfriend in her bedroom. When she realised her mother had come home, she asked the boyfriend to flee and then jumped out of the window, fracturing her left leg on landing," he said.

    30-year-old woman dies after accidentally burn during scuffle with boyfriend in Nashik

    She later confessed to her family that her boyfriend, identified as Sunil Zhende (20), was in her bedroom and so she panicked.

      NEWS AT 3 PM MARCH 8th, 2020

      "After we got a complaint from the girl's family, we arrested Zhende for rape and house trespass under IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," the VB Nagar police station official said.

      Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 15:42 [IST]
