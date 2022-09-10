YouTube
    1.93 lakh idols immersed in Mumbai during ten-day Ganesh festival

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Sep 10: More than 1.93 lakh idols were immersed in Mumbai during the ten-day Ganesh festival which concluded on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

    1.93 lakh idols immersed in Mumbai during ten-day Ganesh festival
    Representational image

    A total of 1,93,062 idols, including 6,795 idols of Goddess Gauri, were immersed this year in the city, the civic body said. This was 17 per cent increase over 2021 when 1,65,040 Ganesh and Gauri idols had been immersed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the BMC said.

    Gauri idols usually form a very small proportion of the number. As many as 66,127 idols were immersed in artificial ponds set up across the city over the last ten days. Notably, the number dropped by 20 per cent as last year 82,061 idols had been immersed in artificial ponds.

    After a gap of two years, Ganpati or Ganesh festival was celebrated without any pandemic-related restrictions this year. According to the BMC, the highest 60,557 idols were immersed on the second day of the festival.

