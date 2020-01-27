Senior JD(S) leader Amarnath Shetty passes away in Mangaluru

Mangalore

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mangaluru, Jan 27: The former state minister and senior Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) leader Amarnath Shetty passed away in Mangaluru, Karnataka on Monday at A.J. Hospital and Research Institute. He died at the age of 80 and survived by his wife and two daughters.

Reportedly, Shetty had been admitted to the hospital a fortnight ago.

He joined politics in 1965 and went on to become the President of Paladka Panchayath in Karkala Taluk.

Lingayat seer Basaveshwara Swamiji dies as two cars collide head-on

In 1983 he was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Moodbidri constituency from the first time and re-elected to assembly of same constituency for two more terms in 1987 and 1994.

Shetty was the Minister for Labour. For a brief time, he was with Ramakrishna Hegde's Navanirmana Vedike before joining the JDS.

NEWS AT NOON JAN 27th, 2020

He had active involvement in the programmes of his party JD (S) and recently attended a meeting held by organisations opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).