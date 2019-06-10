  • search
    Watch: Cops mercilessly trash transgenders in Meerut

    By PTI
    Meerut (UP), June 10: Two groups of transgenders clashed in Meerut city of Uttar Pradesh on Monday over their area of operation, police said.

    The incident occurred in the afternoon when a group entered an area to collect 'badhai', a tradition where they sing, dance and offered money, and a rival group intervened.

    There was an argument that was followed by a clash over their area of operation, the police said. When the police reached the spot, there was a scuffle between the personnel and the transgenders.

    Representational Image
    Police baton-charged the two groups to disperse them, an officer said. Nine transgenders have been arrested, the officer said.

