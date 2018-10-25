  • search

Uttar Pradesh: Seven held for stealing petrol from tankers in Muzaffarnagar

By PTI
    Muzaffarnagar, Oct 25: Seven persons were arrested for allegedly stealing petrol from tankers and 14,000 litres of fuel were seized from them, police said on Thursday.

    Acting on a tip-off, special task force of the Meerut police nabbed the seven accused Wednesday from the Delhi-Pauri national highway near Sikhera under Miranpur police station area, Circle Officer (STF) Brijesh Singh said.

    Representational Image
    They were siphoning off the petrol from the oil tanker in connivance with the tanker driver, he said. The seven accused were identified as Dushyant Kumar, Sonu, Gaurav, Yogesh, Gopal, Nikku and Shahnawaz.

