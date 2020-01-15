  • search
    UPTET answer key 2019 released: Last date to raise objections

    Lucknow, Jan 15: The UPTET answer key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Candidates can challenge the answer key till January 17, 2020. The final answer key will be released on January 31, 2020.

    Over 16 lakh candidates registered for the UPTET 2019. 10.68 lakh registered for the post-primary school teacher post while 5.65 lakh for upper primary level. Candidates would have to score 60 per cent to clear the examinations. For those belonging to the reserved category, it is 55 per cent. The answer key once released will be available on updeled.gov.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 7:43 [IST]
