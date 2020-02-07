UPTET 2020 result declared

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Feb 07: The UPTET 2020 result has been declared. The is available on the official website.

The exam was held on January 8 in the OMR based format. The exam was first scheduled to be held on December 22, but was postponed due to an internet lockdown. The preliminary answer keys were released on January 14. The results are available on updeled.gov.in.

How to check UPTET 2020 result:

Go to updeled.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout