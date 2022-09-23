YouTube
    UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility and other details

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 23: UPSSSC Jobs 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has invited online applications for the post of forest Guard. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The application window will open from 17 October 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is 6 November 2022.

    The UPSSSC forest guard post is being conducted to fill up a total of 701 in the UP Forest Department.

    Candidates who have qualified PET 2021 are eligible to apply.

    To be eligible, candidates must be between the age group 21 to 40 years of age.

    The application fee is Rs.25 for all category candidates.

    Candidates who qualify will have to appear for the PET and PMT examination before final selection.

    UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for Forest Guards

    • Go to the official website upsssc.gov.in
    • Under notification, click on the apply link for forest guard post
    • Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay fee
    • Submit and keep a copy for future reference

    uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 21:20 [IST]
