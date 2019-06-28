UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria for 1,186 vacancies

Lucknow, June 28: As part of the UPSSSC Recruitment 2019, 1,186 Junior Assistant vacancies have been announced. More details are also available on the official website.

Eligible candidates can apply toll July 20 2019. Corrections in the applications will be allowed until July 27 2019. Those candidates who have an intermediate degree are eligible for the recruitment.

The candidate must also be able to type 25 words per minute in Hindi and 30 words per minute in English. Candidates must also have a CCC certificate from DOEACC or from another institute that is recognised by the government.

Candidates must be above the age of 18 and below the age of 40 as on July 1 2019. There is also a 10 per cent EWS reservation that is applicable for this recruitment. The selection process would comprise a written examination, which may be conducted online or offline and also a typing test.