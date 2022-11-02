UPSSSC PET 2022 results to be declared soon: Steps to check scorecard

Lucknow

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Nov 02: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) PET 2022 result is likely to be released today. Once the results has been declared, candidates can check the result through the official site of UPSSSC.

Meawhile, the UPSSSC had earlier released the answer key of the recently held Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on its official website. According to reports, around 37 lakh candidates had registered for the exams of which, more than 25 lakh students had appeared for the test.

UPSSSC PET 2022 Cut-Off Marks: Expected cut-off marks per category

General- 72-85 OBC - 65-70 SC - 55-62 ST - 48-53 EWS - 60-66

UPSSSC PET Results 2022: Steps to check result

Click on the official website upsssc.gov.in , the UPSSSC PET result

, the UPSSSC PET result On the home page look for the Result option.

As you click on the Result, you with be provided with two options.

You can log in through PET Reg No. or view the result by filling in the details.

Step 4- Select one and then fill in the details asked by the portal such as the registration number, DOB, Gender and verification code to see if you made it or not.

Step 5- Take a screenshot of the result and keep it to yourself till the selection process is completed.

The UPSSSC prelims exams were conducted on October 15 and 16 in two shifts across various test centers in Uttar Pradesh. The first shift exam was held between 10 am and 12 pm, while the second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 16:00 [IST]