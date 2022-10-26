UPPCL Jobs 2022: Apply for Assistant Accountant posts from November 8

This Diwali, UP CM Yogi asks govt employees to celebrate festival with needy, deprived families

Lucknow, Oct 26: UPPCL jobs 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited online applications to fill up various posts in the organisation. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website.

The UPPCL recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 79 vacancies.

The UPPCL recruitmentapplication process will begin on November 8 and the last date for the submission of application form is November 28. The last date to pay the fee for UPPCL recruitment is November 30.

Age limit: Aspiring candidates should be between the age of 21 to 40 years.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is Rs 1180 for unreserved, EWS, and OBC category. For SC/ST category the application fee is Rs 826. The application fee is Rs 12 for PWD candidates.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 23:42 [IST]