UP: Woman grievously hurt in gas cylinder blast

Lucknow

pti-PTI

By PTI

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 30: A woman suffered serious injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in Khushipur village here, the police said on Tuesday.

According to circle officer Ram Mohan Sharma, the incident occurred when the victim, Shakila was cooking food in her home.

The fire triggered by the blast killed a buffalo and destroyed currency notes worth Rs 45000, he added.

