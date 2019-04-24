UP: Woman cop injured in Priyanka roadshow

  • search
    By PTI
    Banda, Apr 24: A woman constable was injured while discharging her duty on Wednesday in a roadshow of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in the neighbouring Mahoba district.

    A file photo
    A file photo

    City Circle Officer Jatashankar Rai said Constable Khushi was injured when the front wheel of a vehicle in the Congress leader's roadshow ran over her feet.

    [BJP govt about publicity, only concerned about its own progress: Priyanka Gandhi]

    Khushi has been admitted to the district hospital here, he said. She is posted with Local Intelligence Unit of the sate police, he added.

    PTI

