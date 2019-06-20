UP: Vehicle falls in canal, rescue ops underway; 7 children missing

Lucknow

oi-Vikas SV

Lucknow, June 20: A vehicle with 29 people in it veered off the road and fell in Indira canal in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow this morning.

Rescue operations are underway and 22 people have been rescued so far, said reports. Seven children are still said to be missing.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath has directed the local police and State Disaster Relief Force to make all possible efforts to rescue the drowned persons, said reports.

"A vehicle carrying around 29 people fell into the canal, around 22 people have been rescued so far, 7 children are still missing. Rescue operations by NDRF and local divers underway," OG Lucknow Range, SK Bhagat, told ANI.

[West Bengal: 6 killed, 20 injured as bus falls into canal in Hooghly district]

On May 22, five persons of a family died and another five were severely injured when the Maruti Ertiga they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the Ganga canal between Bhalsauna and Pooth villages in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

On April 17, three people were killed when the SUV in which they were travelling fell into the Ganga canal near Buara Kalan village under Khatauli police station. The victims belonged to Sonepat district in Haryana and they were going to Haridwar.