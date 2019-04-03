  • search
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP: Two officials on election duty removed in Muzaffarnagar

    By PTI
    |

    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 3: Two officials deployed in an election duty Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar were removed after they were found absent, the district magistrate said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The two officials were found absent from the places where they were deputed to ensure free and fair Lok Sabha polls here, District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey told reporters here.

    [Prashant Kishor gives up campaign duties days ahead of polls]

    Two other officials were posted in their place, the DM said. Muzaffarnagar will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.

    PTI

    More LUCKNOW News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh elections muzaffarnagar

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue