UP: Three bodies found in field

    Lucknow, Sep 16: Three bodies, including that of a couple, were found in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, police said Saturday.

    The UP Police said the bodies were found in Safedpura village of the district under Harduaganj Police Station.

    Representational Image

    "Bodies of Yogendra Kumar Lodh (40) and his wife Vimlesh (38) were found in a field. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

    "On the complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased, a case has been registered against unidentified persons and an investigation is on," the police said.

    In another incident at the same village, body of 45-year-old Roop Singh was found on the premises of Durani Mata Mandir, they said.

    On a complaint filed by his brother, Singh was living as a monk in the village, and some unidentified persons killed him. A case has been registered against unknown persons, they said.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 16, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
